Editorial: Green incentives

Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, initiated by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson.

Environmental awareness and action has come a long way since then, and Salt Spring’s own activity-filled Earth Day festival, held this year on Sunday, April 23, is a testament to the staying power of the concept.

Dion Hackett is one Salt Spring Islander with a practical vision for mitigating climate change that deserves support at all levels of government. Hackett has correctly identified financial barriers for many homeowners wanting to make their residences as energy efficient as possible. Hackett points out that installing a heat-pump system, for example, can cost between $4,000 and $12,000. Getting a loan for that amount may not be feasible or desirable for some people, he says.

If governments are serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, he adds, they should be willing to step in and provide some low-interest funds to encourage energy retrofits for our homes.

Hackett has suggested the use of a “local improvement charge” on a homeowner’s property. The loan could be paid off over a long period of time at a low interest rate as part of the subject property’s tax bill. The LIC notation would remain on the title until all funds are repaid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The provinces of Ontario and Nova Scotia have created the necessary LIC regulations for energy retrofit incentives, and the city of Toronto has also created a home energy loan program through use of LICs.

While a mechanism of that kind may not be the quickest way to encourage retrofits in B.C. or the Gulf Islands since it could require legislative changes, governments at all levels should be encouraging homeowners to make their homes as green as possible by offering financial incentives.

With a provincial election just around the corner, it’s an ideal time to press the point with local candidates and their parties. Incentive programs have been created and promoted by various government bodies at different times over the years, but when it comes to energy retrofits, every day should be Earth Day in B.C.