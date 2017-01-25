Editorial: More work needed to protect democracy

Salt Spring Island was among 673 communities worldwide supporting the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

With a crowd tallied at 600, it was the largest local rally since Feb. 15, 2003, when close to 1,000 islanders marched to protest the American invasion of Iraq. An estimated one per cent of the U.S. population also hit the streets. Not surprisingly, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed media-reported march participation numbers and ridiculously boosted those of his own inauguration attendance.

One of the ironies of Trump’s disdain for traditional media is that it blazed the way for his path to power, not only by keeping his name and outrageous utterances in the limelight. Media’s job of holding politicians accountable by highlighting their mistakes and shortcomings rather than their successes has magnified the flaws of the profession. It contributes to a distrust of all politicians, and now, incredibly, the world’s most powerful nation has a leader who was elected partly because he has no experience with the profession he entered into.

Even more troubling is Trump’s blatant disregard for the truth. While every political faction will have its own spin on events, the existence of measurable facts is something we take for granted as guiding the democratic process.

Is democracy and its values as a governing system in trouble? It’s not an unthinkable notion.

An essay titled The Democratic Disconnect by Roberto Stefan Foa and Yascha Mounk, published in the July 2016 edition of the Journal of Democracy, details how citizen support for democracy has been measurably declining in the western world. Foa and Mounk came to some disturbing conclusions after analyzing data from World Values Surveys undertaken between 1990 and 2014.

“Citizens of democracies are less and less content with their institutions; they are more and more willing to jettison institutions and norms that have traditionally been regarded as central components of democracy; and they are increasingly attracted to alternative regime forms,” they state.

The strength of Saturday’s women’s marches around the world is heartening, but it’s going to take far more work to restore some much-needed stability to the state of democracy itself.