Editorial – Peak of cynicism

For people wanting to believe that politics is not a completely cynical business, last week was tough to take.

Never mind anything happening south of the border. Canadians witnessed an astounding event when new Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould told the media in Ottawa on Feb. 1 that her government was abandoning plans to change Canada’s electoral system.

During a recent round of town hall meetings in her Saanich-Gulf Islands constituency, MP Elizabeth May urged people wanting to see proportional representation in federal elections to lobby Gould as the new minister responsible. At that point May believed there was still an opportunity for change, even though the government’s response to the electoral reform committee’s report and its vague “mydemocracy.ca” survey of public opinion signalled government disinterest in the issue.

But the Trudeau Liberals’ official change of sentiment on the topic could not have been more dramatic. Its much-touted “Real Change” 2016 election platform stated: “We will make every vote count. We are committed to ensuring that 2015 will be the last federal election conducted under the first-past-the-post voting system. We will convene an all-party Parliamentary committee to review a wide variety of reforms, such as ranked ballots, proportional representation, mandatory voting and online voting. This committee will deliver its recommendations to Parliament. Within 18 months of forming government, we will introduce legislation to enact electoral reform.”

It’s sad that this promise was not fulfilled and especially so because the current system gave the Liberals absolute power through a “false majority.” Yet in refusing to sincerely pursue electoral reform, the Liberals may have put their hold on power at even greater risk. Many Canadians, and especially younger ones, have stated that they voted for the Liberals in 2015 largely because of their promise to ditch the first-past-the-post voting system, which gives 100 per cent of the power to a winning party without receiving a majority of votes.

A desire to bring proportional representation to our electoral system — perhaps a dull topic in itself — may not show up as a burning issue in general surveys about governance. But betraying a fundamental promise about democratic change could fuel a bonfire of justified anger during the next election campaign.