Editorial: Sharing the road

With Bike to Work Week hitting the streets next week, it’s a perfect time to give bicycle commuting a whirl on Salt Spring Island.

It’s assumed that only crazy people would commit to regularly travelling from home to a workplace by bicycle on this island. Our roads have few dedicated bike lanes or even wide shoulders but many hills, blind corners and surfaces in a poor state of repair. It’s hardly the kind of infrastructure that invites regular cycling.

Despite the obstacles to cycling on Salt Spring Island, an increasing number of people are doing it and loving it. They benefit their own health, arrive at work in top mental form, save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while they’re at it.

Salt Spring and the other Gulf Islands have a dedicated page on the www.biketowork.ca website, where people can sign up even if they’re only planning to ride a bike on one day of the week. Every kilometre counts.

Last year 66 individuals on 25 teams participated in Bike to Work Week on Salt Spring, covering a collective 2,333 kilometres and burning an estimated 69,979 calories. Some 506 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were saved.

Province-wide last year almost 37,000 people in 52 regions or communities took the challenge.

Three “celebration stations” will take place during the week: May 30 at the Islands Trust office, June 1 at the Driftwood office, both at 8 a.m., and June 3 outside of the Ganges fire hall from 10 am. to 2 p.m.

Assuming more cyclists will be on the road next week, Salt Spring drivers are urged to be more vigilant and considerate, sharing the road as the Motor Vehicle Act requires them to do. Cyclists must travel as far to the right of a paved road as possible, but can use more of it when poor pavement or shoulder conditions dictate they must do so.

With a bit of heightened awareness and courtesy, we can make bicycle commuting less of an oddity and share the benefits of fewer cars, cleaner air and healthier islanders all-around.