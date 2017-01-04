Editorial – Trustees wanted

Anyone resolved to engage in local politics this year need not wait long for an opportunity to act as the nomination period opened this week for five vacant trustee positions on the Salt Spring Fire Protection District.

Potential candidates have kept a low profile, but there’s still time for fire board hopefuls to submit their names before the Friday, Jan. 13 deadline.

Maybe it’s the post-holiday lull or perhaps it’s the chill in the air that’s prevented contenders from declaring their intentions until the final moment. Or maybe it’s the enormity of the task at hand.

Despite the previous board’s effort to strengthen accountability, control budget expenses and standardize procedures, the surprise resignation of four trustees last fall highlights the difficulties inherent to the task of managing the island’s fire-rescue department.

The five (one position was already vacated) successful candidates will immediately be faced with a duty to find that elusive sweet spot between service and costs — a way forward that will allow our island’s fire department to keep providing the quality service to which we have grown accustomed while recognizing ratepayers’ limited tolerance for higher taxes.

A large cast of nominees would help launch a dialogue about how to best move forward in a year that offers potential for significant drama, such as negotiations between the board and firefighters’ union, results of a possible governance referendum, replacement of the Ganges fire hall and rising costs.

In an interview earlier this week, fire board chair Mitch Forest touched on a key point. Regardless of who gets elected on Feb. 11, a significant mark of success will be stronger public engagement in a process that’s clearly given many of us plenty to talk about. It is through this participatory setting that we can hopefully build a deeper collective understanding about the complexities that underlie the work of trustees and the duties of firefighters, and find a way to move forward.