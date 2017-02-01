Galiano neighbour urges rejection of incorporation

By DANIEL KIRKPATRICK

It seems that Salt Spring is all abuzz with talk of the looming municipal incorporation decision.

Those of us across the water on Galiano won’t get to vote on this matter. Yet it will surely affect all of us. I am among those deeply concerned about what incorporation would bring.

Surely the promoted outcomes of increased local control, better coordination of services and cost savings are worthy ones. And they might in fact be furthered under a municipal Salt Spring. From my perspective as a longtime watcher of local government, though, I suggest that those goals are every bit as likely to be undermined as supported by incorporation. Most likely, some things would improve while others declined. But the weakening of the Islands Trust is not hard to predict under incorporation, and that would affect dozens of islands for whom a strong Islands Trust is an essential means to help retain the qualities that we hold dear.

Being over here on Galiano makes it harder to track all the nuances of this complex issue. And I don’t pretend to be an expert on Salt Spring politics. But here is a straightforward method to assess big decisions like this one that has been useful in similar community debates elsewhere.

First: Follow the money. Who will gain financially if the island opts to incorporate? If your observations match mine, the most likely answer is those wanting increased commercial development and reduced regulation. (This position often carries the misleading label “local control.”)

Second: What are the secondary impacts of incorporation? Sure, there are likely to be benefits, but what are the side effects? I believe weakening the Islands Trust is a near-certainty if Salt Spring goes this route. Is that outcome something the promoters of incorporation acknowledge as a goal? What other impacts might follow incorporation?

Third: What long-range outcomes might arise, and could this action be implemented down the road if less radical solutions are tried and found wanting? If there is a compelling case for urgency in the incorporation decision, I’ve not seen it.

All in all, I view Salt Spring as a wonderful community, rich with creative thinkers and problem solvers. From across the water, I respectfully urge you to kick those strengths into high gear and find ways to improve your island that are more strategic than incorporation — and do not negatively impact the entire Islands Trust area.

Thank you.

The writer is a Galiano Island resident.