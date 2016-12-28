Huge service gaps from Island Health

I am writing in solidarity and sympathy with the articulate and heartfelt column in the Dec. 14 Driftwood by Carol Mackie (“Paradigm shift needed for addition and mental illness”) with regard to the tragic struggles of her family and the death of her daughter due to a fentanyl overdose in July 2016.

As the clinical director at Salt Spring Island Community Services (SSICS), there are a number of issues that I and the SSICS Outreach and Youth Team, who provide mental health counselling and clinical services in this community would like to address.

Ms. Mackie’s comments regarding the need for a major paradigm shift ring true for our youth and outreach teams at Community Services.

Addiction is a very complex, often misunderstood and stigmatized issue within mental health and primary care. Historically, individuals who are addicted have been treated as if they have failed morally and should suffer for it. Many programs to treat mental health issues refuse to treat substance-using individuals until they “get clean.” The ever-present stigma contributes to the already low self-esteem, shame, guilt and fear in seeking help.

As a mental-health professional for over 30 years, I am shocked that so little has changed in my years of practice. There are many systemic barriers remaining alive and well in our province and local community despite decades of professional research demonstrating effective alternatives to the disease model that only enhances stigma.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a great need for more services that understand the immediacy of mental health crises. One of our greatest frustrations is that we have limited resources and a waitlist at times. We are not a crisis agency and the fact there is a wait at all weighs very heavily on our clinical staff. SSICS has a child and youth psychiatrist who comes to the island one day a week to consult with our team. We have such demand for this and all of our services it is consistently a quandary and an exercise in compromise to responsibly triage cases to serve the most at risk as quickly as possible.

Some of the most frustrating issues are the lack of funding for those who are most marginalized. The recent reorganization of adult mental health services on Salt Spring Island by Island Health left several gaps in care. Here are some examples:

• It did not address updating of the contract for the mental health drop-in for the most marginalized at Community Services. These services have not received any additional funding since the 1990s.

• As a part of the same recent reorganization, the only alcohol and drug counsellor position was terminated. Having managed this service in the past I know that many of the most marginalized addicted individuals need a low-barrier service like an addiction counsellor as opposed to a more formal therapist or counsellor. Due to stigma, many would never consider accessing those services.

• This fall Island Health issued an RFP for two supportive recovery beds, only to cancel them without explanation after awarding the contract, but before it was signed. The inexplicable about-face has only served to further disappoint our under-resourced community by dangling and snatching back the much-needed resources. Salt Spring Island remains with no supportive recovery or stabilization facilities for those trying to overcome their addiction issues.

• Further evidence, if any is needed, that Island Health has turned a blind eye to the most marginalized on Salt Spring Island is that Salt Spring has no access to an “assertive community treatment” team. ACT teams provide flexible, comprehensive services to individuals with mental illness and/or addiction who have multiple complex needs. They are seen as a vital resource to assist with complex mental health intervention. Funded in other communities by Island Health, Salt Spring Island is left without. The SSICS Outreach Team has had temporary funding from other sources for the past eight years that will run out as of March 31, 2017.

There are many systemic issues and barriers to service to address and nothing will change until we can have a balanced dialogue in our community and with our local health authority. I agree with Ms. Mackie’s reminder that the impending 2017 provincial election is an opportunity to raise this dialogue from an ongoing plea from a service provider to Island Health to a community level and, as a community, to demand the resources required to address the issues. There is a stark contrast in how Salt Spring is resourced compared to other communities in our health authority region and across the province.

Our local government and all community voices need to be heard on this most critical of issues for our community.

The writer is clinical director at Salt Spring Island Community Services.