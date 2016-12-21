Keep up the search for St. Mary Lake solutions

I have always been impressed with innovation. Especially in the form of outside-the-box creativity. The kind of solution that hits our forehead with “Why didn’t I think of that?”

From the North Salt Spring Waterworks District board reporting, we see that evaporation is the largest consumer of our water from St. Mary Lake, and that struck me as not only surprising and shocking but a problem that some creative thinking and action could mitigate. Since evaporation is so huge, perhaps a reduction of that activity by a small amount, say five to 10 per cent, is enough to get us through the hard times (paired with conservation and our own storage solutions, of course).

I was so pleased to see Greg Ast write “Reservoir idea worth exploring” about innovative solutions in the Dec. 7 Driftwood, and Alan Cunningham’s follow-up piece (“Incorporation could aid water woes”) in the Dec. 14 issue. I had been thinking of writing a similar letter encouraging the same theme of innovation solutions.

Was it during my travels in France, cycling along the extensive European canal network, where I realized that some brilliant person way back in history decided to plant huge trees along the canals? Hundreds of miles of big trees. Why? They are beautiful but they are also very practical. The shade they produce reduces evaporation in the summer when they are fully leafed out. The power requirement is zero and you don’t even have to water the big fellas.

Or was it the Warka water towers in Ethiopia that fill with condensation, or mist gathering cloth, both of which can produce safe drinking water in remote locations, again with no power. Or the amazingly outrageous inventions at http://landartgenerator.org. Innovation abounds.

But to the problem at hand, St. Mary Lake. From what I understand, raising the lake is the current plan. But those septic fields, yikes! I really appreciate Greg’s thoughts on creating an additional reservoir, which could provide a great solution, perhaps at significantly less cost.

But instead of raising the lake, why not lower it or maybe change it?

Jim has finally flipped out, you say? I respond that it used to be popular to say man would never fly.

Let us pursue my theme. Archimedes would say that for every thing removed, water would rush in to replace it.

If we were to somehow dig down, and remove some bottom silt, sand or soil, then for every wheelbarrow extracted we would have a wheelbarrow of additional water stored. The extracted material could be a commercial product (as soil is pretty rare on Salt Spring). Interesting? The evaporation would stay the same. As more material is extracted, the water would be deeper, and maybe would warm up less, resulting in less evaporation and maybe even less weed growth. It would also serve to remove some of the silt that enters the lake every year and reduces the water supply.

Are there things under that water we don’t need or want? I am thinking abandoned car bodies or just junk. Removing those is probably a good idea for a lot of reasons and every piece removed helps. Maybe some volunteer effort could be part of a solution.

Or, if those solutions do not appeal, back to the surface: how about a floating barge, which covers the water in a similar fashion to the balls Greg mentions, but above the surface, and has a solar-powered water condensation engine. That would do double duty of reducing evaporation from beneath the barge and employing condensation to return water to the lake. It might cost a few bucks, but so is the proposed weir raising.

How to do any or all of these things? Not sure. But alternatives are always good to consider. Just putting it out there.

I would also like to take this opportunity to say to the North Salt Spring Waterworks District board that you need to find a short and long-term solution for Fraser’s Thimble Farms. It’s an island icon that has made every effort to be part of the solution and needs to be fully supported.

The writer lives in Vesuvius and says he thinks way too much.