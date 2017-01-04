Learn to be scam aware in 2017

Over the last few years, police forces around the world, including the Salt Spring Island RCMP, have noticed a significant increase in fraud reports generated by third-party phone calls and internet-based solicitation. You may receive an unexpected call or email from a company claiming you have won a prize, need of a service they can sell you, or owe money.

In the most common phone and email scams, you will receive an unexpected call or email from a person claiming to be an employee of a major bank, larger retailer, the Canada Revenue Agency or even the RCMP. These callers and emailers have no affiliation with the agency they claim to represent, but use the recognized brand or agency to leverage your trust. Technology now allows these fraudsters to “mask” their telephone number so that your caller ID screen shows the agency name and number they are pretending to represent.

Likewise, email addresses can easily be created to mimic those of legitimate institutions with only minor variations.

The caller will likely sound convincing as they use a script to have you pay money for a debt or service, or to claim a cash prize. Once you engage in a conversation or email exchange with them, they often escalate the pressure in an attempt to have you comply with their requests. Safeguard yourself from suffering a financial loss, or worse, losing control of your financial identity, known as identity theft, by following these guidelines:

• Don’t be fooled by a promise of a valuable prize in return for a low-cost purchase.

• Don’t be pressured to send or “wire” money to take advantage of a deal.

• Don’t allow any unverified company remote access to your computer, EVER.

• Don’t provide identification or banking information to callers. Legitimate institutions, like banks, don’t initiate calls requiring you to provide personal information or passwords.

• If you are told you have won a prize and don’t recall entering a draw, you should be suspicious.

• If you are uncertain about the source of the call, don’t be afraid to hang up the phone. It’s not rude, it’s the smartest thing to do.

• Don’t be intimidated by an unknown caller, even if they use pressure tactics like threats of financial ruin or arrest. Again, hang up.

• Never open an email from a source you don’t recognize. Delete and empty the email from your mailbox.

• Never click on embedded weblinks in emails from non-trusted or unfamiliar senders.

• Protect your email address. Like any other personal information, limit who you provide it to. If you wish to provide an email address to retailers or other commercial enterprises for solicitation or contest entries, consider setting up a secondary email that you use solely for this purpose.

In most cases, these frauds originate in jurisdictions far away from Salt Spring Island, limiting the investigative abilities of your local police officers. If you believe you have fallen victim to a fraud, and have suffered a financial loss or loss of personal security information, act quickly. Contact your financial institutions and advise them of any compromised information such as account numbers or passwords. Following that, you can report suspected frauds to the Government of Canada’s Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501.

To learn more about current fraud/scam trends, visit the Anti-Fraud Centre’s website at www.antifraudcentre.ca.

The writer is a member of the Salt Spring RCMP detachment.