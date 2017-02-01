Let’s find sensible way forward for fire budget

News surrounding the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District in recent months has not been happy. Former fire trustee Norbert Schlenker published an online article on the situation in November 2016.

In his opinion: “The district is no longer of net benefit to ratepayers; they should be given an opportunity to dissolve it.”

Schlenker believes that the union contract is unusually rich compared to that of other B.C. communities. He also states that the SSIFPD’s operating budget increased by a whopping 300 per cent since 2005. Under the subtitle “Negotiate. Surely the union will see sense,” he comments: “You make $150,000-$200,000 a year once benefits are included, and you’ll make 2.5 per cent more next year. And every year after that. Why would you negotiate?”

I’ll offer a possible reason toward the end.

He claims that the increase in insurance premiums for a typical property resulting from the loss of the fire protection service would be less than the taxes we currently pay for that service.

On Nov. 9, 2016, Salt Spring Assistant Fire Chief Jamie Holmes published a piece in the Driftwood that offers a different perspective. Some of his points are: (a) the taxation mil rate for SSIFPD “. . . is slightly below the provincial average for similar communities.” (b) The budget has grown by less than seven per cent between 2010 and 2017. (c) “. . . many other fire departments [in B.C.] have better benefits and wage provisions.” (d) It is misleading to compare total remuneration in one jurisdiction to base salaries in another.

How can one evaluate objectively such divergent information from two qualified sources? Although harmonizing divergent opinions can be tough, it should be easier to establish “facts.” And because the maintenance or dissolution of a fire district is such an important issue, we need the facts, so that if we should ever be called upon to choose between one option or another, we do so from the same knowledge base.

Here’s one way that we might proceed. There are knowledgeable people who would agree with Schlenker and others who would agree with Holmes. Might it be possible for a group of such people on both sides of the line to confer and come to agreement on a list of relevant facts? For example, surely there must be an objective way to determine whether the budget of the SSIFPD has increased a modest seven per cent over the past seven years or 300 per cent in the past 12 years. As both parties are undoubtedly competent, they can’t possibly be comparing like with like.

And what if an increase in insurance premiums really would be less expensive than the tax implications of not having a fire service? How many possessions might you have, the loss of which would give you more grief than can be compensated for by the simple monetary value of the insurance claim? Add in the extra potential loss to life and limb if there were no fire protection service . . . You can finish that thought yourself.

It has been implied that the union contract is sacrosanct, and eternal, and cannot be modified unless the union “gives in.” Let us suppose that the current contract is “reasonable” overall compared to other communities in B.C., as Holmes implies. But might there be some components of the contract that deserve closer scrutiny? For example, firefighters “on call” have to be paid for that inconvenience. I’m told that the on-call compensation is $453 for a 14-hour period. Obviously, being on call implies some restrictions to one’s personal life, but $32 per hour?

I was a professor at the University of Alberta for many years. In the mid-1990s, soon after entering a new three-year contract, the Alberta government made significant grant cuts to the university. Similar to the situation with the SSIFPD, about 80 per cent of the university’s budget is salaries/benefits, so there was little ability to make up for the budget cuts from other sources, especially because tuition fees could not be raised unilaterally. Between 1994 and 1996, the university was on course to lay off a significant number of academic staff. To avoid layoffs,we agreed to a four per cent decrease in salaries and a further reduction (approximately two per cent) for a number of mandatory “days off without pay” during certain times of the year.

Is it totally naïve to imagine that local firefighters might similarly agree to reopen their contract, allowing for a small reduction in compensation to avoid the threat of dissolution of the fire district and loss of jobs for everyone concerned?

For example, might it be agreed that the on-call rate is rather rich? Reducing that rate substantially would not on its own, of course, even come close to solving the budget issues, but might it at least be a small step, as well as a demonstration of good will? Might there be a few other non-essential line items that could also make a contribution, however small, but which would at least demonstrate a sensitivity to what the whole community is feeling? And no … one non-essential item which makes no sense to cut any free coffee and cookies they might enjoy!

Whatever — please let’s get away from each side just maligning the other. Let qualified people from both sides of the line collaborate to find a sensible way forward, rather than both sides digging in heels for fear that compromise gives the impression of weakness.

The writer is a University of Alberta professor emeritus living on Salt Spring Island.

Editor’s note: Both Jamie Holmes and Norbert Schlenker are correct about the rate of growth of the fire district budget. The disparity arises because the highest rate of budget growth was between 2005 ($850,000) and 2010 ($2.2 million).