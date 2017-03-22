Important things in life are slower on Salt Spring

I’ve been trying to blend. To fit in. To become, well, more Salt Spring. Hairier. Gum-booted. Look as if I actually enjoy kale and quinoa.

I was sitting in the coffee shop the other day, surreptitiously growing a ponytail and watching credit union customers go about their business when it dawned on me that I hadn’t worn a suit for more than six years. Six years since I last knotted a tie, travelled on a train or stepped over a comatose drunk on Waterloo station.

Six years since I’d last fantasized a painful death for the man bellowing into his cell phone, trying to convince himself and his captive audience of depressed fellow commuters that he was anything more than a sad and agitated city worker without prospects in a job he detested.

When Sartre said that “hell is other people,” I suspect he was commuting to his philosophy job on the Paris equivalent of the 7.37 from Winchester.

So I don’t miss it much. I’m still hard pressed to work up any great enthusiasm for organic spinach and, despite the dungarees I’ve been secretly coveting, I don’t really do digging. I didn’t spend close to 50 years avoiding anything more physical than lighting a cigarette or unscrewing the cap on a whisky bottle to spend my retirement hunched over a shovel.

I will garden a bit, provided it can be done with anything that needs gasoline. The mower, the weed-whacker and the chainsaw (although I’m ever so slightly afraid of chainsaws since I read about a man who accidentally cut off his wife’s head when she brought him a cup of tea while he was pruning a cherry tree. Could be apocryphal, but it has a ring of truth to it, I think). I also planted some daffodils, but I gave that up after one season when I couldn’t find a petrol-driven daffodil planter on Amazon. Planting involved kneeling in damp, dirty dirt, for goodness sake!

My wife does the digging, the raking and the rock clearing. She does it cheerfully, whistling as she wrestles a boulder across the yard like a Soviet peasant while I hang around inside trying to look busy and wincing pathetically if she looks in my direction. The old war wound . . . slipped and fell trying to get to the bar before the pub closed.

I do, however, like to look at the garden (or “estate” as I prefer to call it). A whole acre! In England only the Queen has an entire acre to herself while the rest of us grow our rhubarb on properties the size of a takeaway box. On Salt Spring, my dining room looks out across smaller islands, the ocean and snowy mountains; in Winchester, I had a view of my neighbour’s nose hairs . . . .

Admittedly, Winchester has a thousand-year-old cathedral, but Salt Spring has potholes that are almost as old, and so what if all the buildings are built of wood and not red brick? I like it that Ganges, much like many of its residents, is charmingly dishevelled.

Now, when I leave home, my iPhone helpfully tells me that “It is six minutes to Rainbow Road and traffic is moderate.” Moderate. This is obviously an iPhone that has never endured the misery of London traffic where “moderate” is to travel 200 yards in an afternoon. Perhaps “moderate” merely describes the level of driving skill on Salt Spring at that moment, and I can expect a “moderate” number of drivers to know where their indicator switch is.

(I’d often wondered why Canada has proportionally more road deaths than does Britain until I went back to the U.K. last summer. The truth is that it is nigh on impossible to kill anyone in a car that is not actually moving. If you hit a pedestrian at the average road speed in the U.K. today the car will come off worse when the pedestrian gets up from under the fender and reaches for a brick.)

But here on Salt Spring, all the important things in life are slower, and with the snow gone I can finally look out across my (not very) sprawling estate and dream of commuting to my garden shed and another summer of mown grass, clipped lawn edges and two-stroke fumes.

The writer retired to Salt Spring six years ago after 18 years as a journalist with the Daily Mirror, London. Before that he worked for The Province, The Vancouver Sun, The Sydney Sun and The London Daily Express.