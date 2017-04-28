Nobody Asked Me . . . But column: Don’t get burned by ignoring instructions

The time is right. We are finally retiring our old, trusty Bodum French press coffee maker and relegating it to a spot way up on the top shelf in the far back corner of our pantry. Its years of duty and service are now complete. Admittedly, it is with a hint of moist eye that we decommission our Bodum, nostalgically reliving memories of how the kids, when they were young, used to compete over who would be the one to push down the metal rod that separated the liquid from the grounds.

We are making this change because we have just purchased a Pezzetti Steel Express, an Italian stainless-steel espresso maker. This silver beauty is certainly not one of those high-tech models with all the bells and whistles you would find at Starbucks or any of the fancy specialty cafes.

No, this baby lacks all the tubes, levers and buttons that hiss steam back at the operator. Instead, it consists of three metal parts that screw together to form a pot somewhat reminiscent of an Aladdin’s lamp. However, instead of producing a wish-granting genie when its sides are rubbed, our Pezzetti has the power to produce a perfect Americano.

Although our espresso coffee maker looks quite simple, we are happy to find that it comes with explicit directions for assembly and use. Unfortunately, the font of the printed instructions is so tiny and minute, there is no way either of us can read, let alone understand, the information. To this end, we search the house and finally find a magnifying glass that will allow us to decipher the printed matter. It’s another matter as to whether we will remember the long list of steps necessary to making the perfect cup!

The first thing we notice is that the instructions are printed in two languages: English and Italian. It gives us great pleasure to know we are now owners of an authentic Italian espresso maker until we read a little farther down to find that the unit has been manufactured in China. We cross our fingers in hopes that we have not just taken possession of an elaborate stainless teapot.

The next thing we learn is that whoever translated the directions was not completely familiar with the intricacies of the English language. For instance, one of the warnings states, “use exclusively the coffee maker for the purpose for which it was projected.” Another safety precaution advises, “not to put nearby children when being very hot.”

What follows then is a long list of very specific steps necessary to make the best cup of coffee (without at the same time blowing ourselves and our abode to smithereens). If we didn’t know better, we might think that these instructions are being directed at a brain surgeon about to engage in a complex neurological procedure and should probably read something like, “carefully to be attached dorsal dendrites of medulla oblongata exclusively to collateral axon terminals extending from cerebellum nearby when hot.”

Nevertheless, I begin to assemble the parts without reading all the directions through to the end, but my wife stops me before I get very far. As always, she insists on washing any new kitchen equipment before we put it to use. It seems silly to me (after all, it is brand new), but I resign myself to the concept that this is a small compromise to make to maintain household harmony.

Back to the espresso maker. One after another, we follow the instructions provided. First, we fill the lower chamber with fresh, cold water making sure that the level does not surpass the metal valve screwed to the side of the pot. Next we place the funnel filter inside the lower part and fill it with freshly ground coffee (medium grind is best) that can hardly wait to share its aromatic flavour with us.

We are then directed to screw the top compartment to the lower one, but not too tightly, and then place the assembled Pezzetti on the stove element, and wait about five minutes until the water has percolated into the upper container. We are just about there.

Having worked our way down the list of instructions, we finally get to the last one. This one reminds us to make sure to wash the coffee maker with soap and water before first use (my wife smirks) and then “to make first pot throwaway coffee.” No way, Jose! But, unbeknownst to me, my wife has already read the part of the instructions suggesting this step AND she has watched several Youtube videos which insist that we wash our new purchase AND ALSO DISCARD the first pot of coffee made! She waits for my reaction.

What? After all that diligent reading of the instructions and following them to the letter, we’re supposed to Deep 6 that first precious pot of java? “Not on my watch,” I declare vehemently, but then my wife reminds me that our Pezzetti is manufactured in China (whose reputation for signing and adhering to international safety standards falls below every other country on earth with the possible exception of Trump’s America). I stop ranting long enough to weigh the alternatives. Let’s see, keeping that first pot of coffee versus drinking a double shot of Americano poisoned by an espresso maker produced from radioactive plutonium . . . maybe better safe than sorry and leave acts of coffee defiance to situations where the victims don’t turn out to be us.

Nobody asked me, but whatever happened to the days of old when the offer of a cup of coffee in any shape or form was more than enough to give us satisfaction? On a camping trip, remember the enjoyment derived from a mug of “cowboy coffee” that had been boiled in the same pot in which the pork and beans had been cooked? Do you recall being asked if you wanted another cuppa “mud,” and nodding enthusiastically? How did we ever get by without lattes, cappuccinos or long macchiatos back then?

Well, glad to say, our Pezzetti works wonders. AND we could use it on a campfire! We start each day with a steaming hot cup of excellent coffee. But not until after we scramble around looking for the directions again and again to make sure we’re doing it correctly. Just where the hell is that magnifying glass? Hopefully, we didn’t leave it nearby the stove when being very hot.