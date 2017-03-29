Nobody Asked Me But . . . Disrobing fashion across the millennia

What is fashion? Who decides what is cool and what is not? How do we know when something is red-hot “in” and when it becomes ice-cold “out”?

In other words, who sets the fashion trends? And even more interestingly, what makes people follow these trends?

Let’s face it, fashion has been around since humans first started huddling together in caves in order to keep the elements out and to avoid unplanned close encounters with prehistoric beasts. The first line of fashion was probably total nudity. During this period, everybody basically agreed that less is more, and all naked bodies were somewhat fashionable.

It didn’t take long for the more entrepreneurial of the Neanderthal humanoids to figure out that there was no profit to be had if everybody was in style. No, it was necessary to drive a wedge between the cave dwellers so that some of them felt like they were setting the trend while the others feared that they were being left behind. As a result, the over-the-shoulder fur and the rock necklace came into vogue for a short while and then the fashion leaders leapt ahead with rock anklets above their hairy feet and finely polished bones tucked into their hair. And so on . . . .

A conversation between members of the two groups would have sounded something like this (the numerous grunts have been omitted to simplify things):

“Don’t tell me you’re still wearing that pterodactyl hide. That’s oh so passé, so prehistoric.”

“But you said it was positively ‘now’ just a little while ago.”

“Yes, but that was before the Ice Age. Now dinosaur hides are so yesterday. Today anybody who is anybody is wearing mastodon skins. They are the new pre-modern chic and easy to accessorize with some simple bleached white ribs from a woolly mammoth.”

If you need evidence that these discussions did indeed take place in prehistoric days, you need look no further than cave paintings. Rather than the erroneous notion that these pictograms were a way of transmitting the cave culture of the time, these were actually the first advertisements, Stone Age billboards as it were, for popularizing the new cutting-edge fashions.

Let’s fast forward several hundred thousand years to Biblical times and you will see that not much had changed for the fashionistas of their day, and the influence they had on the ordinary schlemiel.

Take, for instance, Jesus’ stance on casting the money changers out of the Temple. Contrary to popular belief, this had nothing to do with morality, ethics or religion. What the Messiah was objecting to was the fact that the money changers had thrown off the traditional priestly white togas and had started to wear plaid drip-dry hair shirts (which would become popular again much later in the age of the used car salesman). These hair shirts, which had originally been designed to inflict pain and discomfort to the wearer, and thusly serve as a form of penance or “mortification of the flesh,” soon came accompanied with matching loincloths (and a prototype for the modern day pantsuit). The new style of attire gave rise to the concept of the Laws of Kosher Clothing, wherein it became forbidden to wear anything “unclean” into the house of God. The change in fashion also meant a change to the understanding of the word “unclean.” It now meant “uncool.”

Although we’ve now given a brief synopsis on the history of fashion, we really are no closer to explaining how fashion is determined and by whom. But let’s carry on. It is probably just as important to understand why certain new fashions fail as it is to see why they succeed. Perhaps you may be familiar with the popular 1990s hip-hop duo Kris Kross. They had several chart-topping hits, sold millions of recordings and had a considerable influence on the direction rap music would evolve. The other significant footnote about Kris Kross was that the members wore their pants backwards. That’s right, the flies in their trousers were in the caboose.

Based on the success of the musical duo, one would have thought that the front/back reversal of pants would have caught on big time. It should seem normal, a couple of decades later, for a man to do his business at a urinal while facing away from it (you figure out the logistics).

But that didn’t happen. The fashion gods didn’t let it happen and the world is a better place for this.

What the fashion gods did miss, however, was the skater look. This took off about 20 years ago when young lads on skateboards began wearing baggy jeans that were about 10 sizes too big for them and cinching them with narrow belts so they hung from just above the knees to the ground or the top of the skateboard (whichever came first).

To complete the look, it was important to wear bright boxer shorts underwear that was either hauled up to just below the armpits, or allowed to slip down to expose about 10 inches of plumber’s butt (which is about all a 12-year-old has). As a final accessory to complete the “ghetto look,” a big metal chain attached on one end to a belt loop was fastened on the other end to a fat wallet with not much in it, which was then not very securely tucked into a back hip pocket.

That didn’t really explain anything, did it? At this point in the column, you are probably beginning to doubt whether you will ever get the explanation that was promised. Sure, you’ll get more examples like Converse All Star runners, and Dr. Martens combat boots. You’ll recognize the cut-off blue jeans pulled over black tights fashion statement as well as the blue jeans purchased new with rips and tears already cut into the denim fabric.

Even more recently, you will have observed the popularity of the “lumberjack” style with its large plaid red and black squares. Other recent fashion trends, as I have learned (and I have no idea what any of them are), include palazzos, flared anarkalis and cape style tops (especially with vertical stripes).

What I have discovered, after asking random people “in the know,” is that fashion today is determined by a combination of the Kardashian sisters (who have become famous for doing nothing) and Instagram, a social network computer app that could allow folks to explore just about anything if they weren’t spending all their time following the Kardashians.

What do these Kardashians have that everyone wants? Nobody asked me, but if they did, I still couldn’t figure it out. But there WAS this nice pair of grey sweatpants that one of them was modelling that looked pretty cool. I really do need something new to wear out to the wood pile! Don’t quite know what I’ll do with the matching halter top. And maybe I’ll add an artisan rock necklace. Like they say, everything old is new again. Watch out world; Stylin’ Shilo’s on his way . . . .