Non-action plan for whales assures extinction

By Ashley F. Hilliard

Like many other Salt Spring Islanders, I am concerned with the prospects for our southern resident orca whale population.

The orcas are the iconic species of our Salish Sea. Their presence in our surrounding waters is a wonder. They are a link to the natural world as it was and should be. I do not need to see them to feel uplifted, but when I do have that privilege, for example from a BC Ferries vessel, then I am thrilled, a feeling clearly shared by most other passengers. Besides their inherent dignity and worth, their image is used by governments and private interests to promote tourism and businesses in our region.

It was thus with great sadness that I received the news of the death of two members of the southern resident population over the holiday season. A male orca was found dead off the Sunshine Coast in December with blunt force trauma to its head almost certainly resulting from collision with a vessel. (A necropsy is being carried out to confirm the cause of death.) More recently, researchers have announced the disappearance of the 100-plus-year-old matriarch of the population, known as “Granny.” 2016 was a bad year. Six whales died and no calves were born that survived. This brings the number of southern resident orca whales down to 78. These figures come from www.orcanetwork.org.

To top it off, our B.C. and federal governments keep pressing ahead with projects that further industrialize our southern B.C. coast: expansions of the Vancouver and Fraser River ports, LNG projects, increased anchorage of freighters in our waters and the approval of the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came here to announce his government’s approval of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline, he told us that decisions like this were now science-based and, looking straight at the camera, that if he thought that there was any risk to B.C.’s south coast, he would not approve the project.

I decided to do some fact-checking. The southern resident orca whales are an endangered species under the federal Species at Risk Act (SARA). They were designated as endangered in 2003. “Endangered” is as dire as it gets — one step from extinction. Unfortunately, the designation has not done them much good. Since 1998, there have been 43 births in the population and 70 deaths. SARA requires the government to prepare a recovery plan for an endangered species. The former Conservative government dragged its heels on preparing a recovery plan for this population. It had to be forced by lawsuits to develop a plan and only did so in anticipation of the Northern Gateway and Kinder Morgan pipeline applications.

The plan is only at the proposal stage. It is entitled Action Plan for the Northern and Southern Resident Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in Canada [Proposed] and was published by Fisheries and Oceans Canada in 2016. I encourage everyone to read the document themselves. It is not long, at 38 pages, including the cover and appendices.

I turned to this plan with some hope, expecting to find some robust measures to protect the whales. The plan correctly identifies that the “threats to recovery are reductions in the availability or quality of prey, environmental contamination, and both physical and acoustic disturbance,” and emphasizes “the commitment of the Government of Canada . . . to the principle that, if there are threats of serious or irreversible damage to the listed species, cost-effective measures to prevent the reduction or loss of the species should not be postponed for a lack of full scientific certainty.”

However, when one reads the list of proposed measures to protect this species, one’s reaction quickly shifts from hope to disbelief and dismay. The specific measures are to “examine,” “investigate,” “analyze,” “assess,” “review,” etc. There is not one specific measure that involves forcing any human to alter their behaviour in any way in the interest of protecting these whales. Not one fishery closure, not one regulation of shipping, not one requirement for ships to reduce their noise, not one control of the whale-watching industry.

In other words, not one real action. It is all study and nice sounding words. This is not an “action plan.” At best it is a “we will investigate and discuss possible future actions on a long, undefined time scale and maybe at some time in the future suggest, timidly, some measures to help these poor animals, but maybe we will just document them as they die” plan.

If this is the best our governments can do, then it is only a matter of time before the southern resident orca whales go extinct.

I have written to Prime Minister Trudeau to request an explanation of his decision in light of this “non-action” plan. I have not had a response. I have also written to Premier Christy Clark, asking her to read this document before deciding whether to grant approval to the Kinder Morgan pipeline project. As a last hope, the organization Ecojustice is challenging the approval of the Kinder Morgan pipeline on the basis that the threat to the orca whales was not adequately considered.

The writer is a retired lawyer living on Salt Spring.