The ABCs of the election

OK, Salt Spring, it’s time to get ready to vote!

I believe B.C. is at a crucial point in our history and only you can change the course of the destruction headed our way.

A) If you are new to the West Coast, maybe you haven’t yet realized we live on an island surrounded by the Salish Sea. If you think 600 super-tankers loaded with bitumen going past our doorstep to and from Vancouver Harbour, through narrow passages and strong currents, is not a huge issue then you haven’t been paying attention. The Kinder Morgan pipeline supplying these tankers is a disaster waiting to happen and it needs to be stopped.

The NDP and Greens agree and only the Liberals (Social Credit) are prepared to destroy our pristine coastline by allowing this project to continue.

B) But if the environment isn’t a priority, what about some other areas of concern? In this rich province we rate first in Canada for child poverty. Over 300 kids have died while in provincial care, welfare rates have been stagnant for 10 years, we have one of the lowest minimum-wage levels, while the rich get tax breaks, MSP premiums have risen, and Hydro rates? Just wait, they are building a dam that’s not needed for over $8 billion. There’s a shortage of nurses and doctors and long hospital waits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Liberals are always yammering on about jobs, but in reality many of the new jobs are short-term, low-wage and part-time. Where is the vision for new technology, green energy and for jobs embracing a change that will solve climate change? Where is the push we need to rebuild our forestry industry, create value-added jobs and embrace future technologies rather than selling off our resources for a quick buck while filling the off-shore corporations’ pockets?

C) If these problems don’t concern you, then what about the future for your kids and grand kids? Education. The gutting of our schools and the atrocity of taking the BCTF to court for 15 years lands right in Christy Clark’s lap. She tore up the teachers’ contract and spent $2.6 million of your money fighting teachers while a whole generation of kids suffered in underfunded classrooms. The money she’s bragging about putting into education has been forced on her from the Supreme Court. It will take years to undo the damage she caused. Educating our young should be our priority, but the Liberals say no!

We need a change of government. I say ABC, Anyone But Christy Clark’s Liberals. I also have to add that if you have ever taken the bus on Salt Spring, thank our own Gary Holman, the NDP candidate in our riding. He’s an honest, hard-working, reliable, quiet guy who has Salt Spring’s back. Someone said, “He’s as green as they get.” He has been to every environmental event I’ve been to and will be my choice.

I say just get out and vote on May 9. It’s your right and your responsibility and remember ABC. Thanks for listening.

The writer is a long-time Salt Spring resident.