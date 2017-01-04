Timely museum proposed for Canada 150

Half a century ago, we celebrated the centennial of Canada, led by Lester Pearson, Tommy Douglas and George Diefenbaker, Judy LaMarsh, the great Grace McInnis and others.

A popular facet of the celebrations was a call for centennial projects answered by many. Who can resist a “free” gift? Now, 50 years on, many, likely most, communities from Newfoundland to Vancouver Island are enjoying monuments to Canada’s Centennial. Most popular projects were the community arenas, but the range of the ideas that poured in was very diverse.

My favourite was the “world university,” for after all I am partial to it. When I thought it up and proposed it, I was proud as a cock on a fence heralding a bright day. To my surprise I was not the first to propose it. As it turned out, the world university was already on the slate, placed there by all the provinces of Canada, except British Columbia! That made me the first from the last, but I was elated by the support the idea elicited. Ottawa, holding the purse, welcomed my late entry and many, including Pearson, wrote to me, encouraging me to persist.

Grace McInnis, not alone, suggested I form a “B.C. world university group” to bridge the void and make it provincially unanimous. But my efforts were handicapped when I was called in to work on tidal power in the Bay of Fundy, an irresistible dream come true. I did not do a B.C. committee, but I kept working on the world university idea and I am proud of my contribution.

I did not get all of what I wanted, for many reasons, one being that the world university “committees” of the other provinces had visions different than my dream. Some wanted the world university to spread capitalism, other wanted it to study controls of nuclear weapons, others wanted to advance international trade and some wanted the university to be a beacon of Christianity.

I wanted a place in Canada where young people from all over the world, including half of the Earth that was then Communist “red” and the “enemy” of the West, would be welcome to be exposed to the great minds of the world and to meet their counterparts from other countries. No curricula, no textbooks, no degrees, just “I have been there” would be what they would take home.

The outcome of it all was the Lester B. Pearson College of the Pacific, which thrives on Vancouver Island, near Metchosin. If you have not visited it please do. They will welcome you and you will be impressed.

The ensuing world university centennial project discussion influenced substantially the institution of the Canadian International Development Agency, better known as CIDA, another centennial project, also a gift of Canada to the world.

Old dogs may not learn new tricks, but they do not lose old ones. The year 2017 is Canada’s 150th birthday and I see it as a good and valid reason to do a demi-centennial project, adjunct to our Centennial Park.

My thinking is influenced by the call for ideas on what to do with our old fire hall. It will not be long before we will have to decide on how to use it lest we lose it. The interval from now until the fire engines go elsewhere is not a time to be idle. This is a time to get ready to move in and carry on. It would be good to make sure that the tower clock keeps on running. Yes, it ain’t Big Ben but we are not London, thank God. Yet, it is our clock and a landmark in Ganges town we love.

The opportunity is there: attractive, inviting and irresistible to me. That is why I write this, to put forth my “one and a half century” project, a hometown project I have been pondering for some time now.

To begin with, I suggest to keep its lineage intact. The little old fire engine is lovable and has a very firm claim to be grandfathered there. Locals and visitors would miss it if it was taken to the new fire hall, and this would be cause to lament. To keep it company we could show some other firefighting memorabilia, to honour all who, in the past, made us feel more secure than we really were and sleep better for that reason.

This, the engine and the firefighting paraphernalia, part of the little museum, we will complement with an “art in time” department. A small museum dedicated to the art and science of the measuring of time, the great unknown which rules our lives. Another department could be “scientific instruments,” but let’s keep it simple for now.

The human preoccupation with time began in the cave and has been with the human race throughout the trajectory to where we are now. It is certain that it will go wherever the human race may ever go.

Not unlike the automobile, timepieces have attracted artists as much as challenged engineers. The beauty of the cases that house timekeepers, be they tower clocks, “cocktail ladies’ watches,” or everything in between, is often stunning. The artistry surrounding clocks and watches matches the ingenuity of the mechanism that drives the hands of time.

I have worked on many aspects of the proposal since the day a new fire hall was conceived. I have already sketched out a plan and prospected for the resources. The “Art In Time and Fire Museum,” or whatever name we may call it. It is doable, realistic and pragmatic, as the Hon. Mitchell Sharp used to say about doable projects back then in 1967.

I write this, of course, to let the word out. As I insinuated, I have already drafted a comprehensive outline of the project and I would welcome the chance to present it and discuss it, should the trial balloon fly.

It is a realizable dream. I do hope others would come along to make it happen.

The writer is a retired engineer who lives on Booth Canal.