Twist of fate keeps writer on the dance floor

I was never much of a dancer. Body rhythm and ordered steps were concepts beyond the borders of my imagination. When I hit my teens in the early ‘60s, my sister tried to teach me the Twist, but I could never synchronize what the left side of my body was doing with my right. Or my shoulders with my knees. As a result, I looked like someone undergoing an epileptic seizure without having the ability to fall down. Eventually, I came to the realization that if I pretended to grind out two cigarette butts with both of my feet, it would look vaguely like I was doing the Twist.

I twisted to everything. At school dances, weddings, and bar mitzvahs, whenever the band commenced playing, I started twisting. It didn’t matter if they were playing a foxtrot, a cha-cha or a rumba, you could find me out on the dance floor twisting away completely out of rhythm to the music.

Eventually, the counter-culture revolution came along and dances like the Watusi, the Mashed Potato and the Hully Gully replaced the more formal dance options. What’s more, you could do these dances without a partner. Nevertheless, all these new dances required way more coordination than I possessed, so I continued twisting until I discovered the hippy sway and shuffle. This was not really a dance step, but an attitude that moved you across the dance floor. In a sense, you were dancing by yourself and with everyone else in the room at the same time. You could move your arms or legs or not, and if you squinted your eyes and bit down slightly with your front teeth over your lower lip, you looked super cool (or so I thought).

Essentially, this dance has sustained me over the last 40-plus years. It’s not that I haven’t tried to improve my skills. A dozen years or so ago my wife talked me into taking weekly jive dancing lessons at the Fulford school gym. We would even practise the basic steps at home in the evenings after work but the problem was that as soon as I started to control my natural movements to conform to the steps we had learned, suddenly everything began looking like I was doing the Twist again.

A few years later, when my wife and I were holidaying in Vinales, Cuba, we hired a salsa dance teacher to give us a private lesson so we could learn how to do this very flamboyant and sexy national dance. Our teacher told us it was a very simple and natural progression of steps based on a 1-2-3-stop-5-6-7 count. She claimed that anybody could do it. Unfortunately, I could never get past 2. After an hour and a half of futile demonstrations, she left abruptly. The last we saw of her, she was rowing towards the Miami coastline.

Why all these thoughts about dances? This week I was forwarded an email with a link to a YouTube video that had gone viral. It showed three Maritime Sikh men who were dressed in colourful orange turbans and holding snow shovels doing a lively dance native to the Punjab area of India.

The dance is called the Bhangra and is quickly becoming something of a dance craze phenomenon not only in India but also in Europe and North America. The popularity stems from a combination of the old Bhangra folk music and dance with a high energy “remix” by second-generation East Asian youths in local dance clubs throughout the west.

Arms are held high as legs are kicked out in all directions to the frenetic rhythms of the exotic music accompanying the Bhangra steps. In all, there are over 50 moves to Bhangra, with names such as the Double Jhapha, the Chutki Lehria and the Side Tari Jhummer (step slightly forward with your foot and keep your other leg bent as you circle your arm up and behind you. Then step back with a slight bounce as you clap your hands together in front of you at chest level).

Of course, what’s the point of having a runaway dance craze if you can’t parlay it into a money-making enterprise. As you read this, “Learn to Bhangra” classes are moving into yoga studios all across the continent, while more and more out-of-shape bodies are signing up for Bhangra weight loss and get fit programs. Outfitters supplying online the colourful embroidered tunics and wide pants are springing up throughout the land in order to keep up with the growing demand. It’s only a matter of time before we’ll have the Tim Horton’s Canadian Bhangra Tournament and perhaps we may even live to see Bhangra dancing make it as an Olympic event.

Then again, on the other end of the new dance spectrum, we can find “twerking.” Defined by the Oxford dictionary as “dancing in a sexually provocative manner, using thrusting movements of the bottom and hips while in a low, squatting stance,” twerking makes pole dancing look like Aunt Mabel’s Thursday square dance evening. Twerking is seen by some as vulgar to the nth degree, while others view it as a sexually liberating dance allowing (mostly) women to divest themselves of sexual hangups.

Hopping aboard the trendy dance craze, the good fellows at our very own Salt Spring Windsor Plywood have put out an animated Christmas greeting on Facebook depicting the faces of several of the management and staff pasted on the bodies of twerking elves under the caption “Windsor elves lend a hand in Santa’s Twerkshop.” Now, while the personnel at Windsor have always been willing to bend over backwards to provide good service to the customer, this twerking Christmas card is likely to make me a wee bit wary of coming into the store for a couple of sheets of 5/8 inch tongue and groove plywood and a bucket of drywall screws. Don’t think I could keep the smirk off my face!

Nobody asked me, but it’s not very likely, in light of all my past dance difficulties, that you’ll see me out on the dance floor doing the Bhangra or the Twerk during the remaining holiday season. If you see me at all, I’ll probably be doing that old trusted, tried and true. Call it a simple twist of fate.

Many thanks to my wonderful wife and partner, Jane, for proofing and editing my Nobody Asked columns throughout the year, and Happy New Year to all!