Unexpected fall finds community

While in midair I wondered if there was a better choice than heads or tails. Tails are too complicated to heal easily, and the contents of my head are too sparse to risk losing more. I was in luck, hitting on a meaty shoulder.

By the time I knew I needed help, it was there. Five or six folks gathered on the sidewalk, offering assistance. Two knew how to give it; I relaxed in good hands. A lady randomly paired as my winning tennis partner 10 years ago (a vivid memory of a rare event) said she had lots of outpatient experience, and proved it by taking charge. A few halting steps later I was in the passenger seat of my Outback with Sue driving to Lady Minto. Her husband followed in their car.

Walk past the dark general reception window, turn right, look left, show CareCard, take a seat. Weird things were going on now with the adrenalin in my system. Chills, shakes, nausea, an urge to lean on the calm voice that explained me to myself and to the X-ray technician. A bit of blurred waiting. Sue had called my wife Judy. What a grand thing to see her walk down the hall! The compassion of strangers gave graceful way to love from a 57-year partnership.

Israel in blue attendant jacket got me onto a cot, accepted papers from the X-ray guy, and hovered busily. I tried to embellish a story of my fall for Judy, one that converted stupidity into heroism. Failing, I read the labels on a wall of pigeonholes with what looked like the dry goods display in a crossroads hardware store.

“What is that?” I asked, pointing with a healthy finger.

Israel explained. I’ll never know how, but between my addled brain and his imagination, suddenly we were quoting in unison from Alice Through the Looking Glass:

“’Twas brillig, and the slithey toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe.

All mimsey were the boroughgroves

And the mome raths outgrabe.

Beware the Jabberwock my son,

With jaws that bite…”

We were on a roll. Did the whole thing. “He chortled in his joy.”

A grinning doctor gave us prescription for enhanced Tylenol, which he said would come in handy for both Judy and me. “Can’t pin or plate it,” he said, “way up near the ball joint.” He fitted a foam sling from the wall cubbies and wished us a Merry Christmas.

In elementary school I envied athletic classmates who got pretty girls to write on their thick plaster casts. I waited 84 years for my first fracture — where are the pigtailed dream-carriers when I need them? Where are the dirty white casts worth drawing on?

Not here, but I got something a whole lot better. I rediscovered, yet again, my spouse’s limitless caring. (Ironically, Judy cracked a rib a while ago and I’ve been a bit solicitous myself, mostly by trying to make her not laugh. Easy for me.) I saw compassion in a stranger’s eyes. I found a kindred quirky soul who could make a duet out of Jabberwocky. I found skilled medical folks ready at the drop of a body. Cheap, too.

I found community.

The writer is a retired university professor, author and Driftwood columnist.