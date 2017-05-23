Viewpoint: Bike to Work Week is back

Bike to Work Week is back but it almost wasn’t.

In 2016 the previous BTWW coordinator had to step in again, despite not really wanting to, because no new coordinator was found.

That was still the case by the time of the 2017 Island Pathways annual general meeting in February. As the chair of Island Pathways’ Bicycle Working Group, I was going to drop BTWW to concentrate on the Salish Sea Trail Network project and having a safe bikeway for locals and cycling tourists through Salt Spring. It was announced at the Island Pathways AGM that there would be no BTWW this year. However, there was a desire expressed by the membership at that meeting to continue with BTWW, which runs from May 29 to June 4. Despite the deadline having passed, Island Pathways fortunately was able to register “Salt Spring and Other Gulf Islands” on www.biketowork.ca for 2017.

If you cycle, would like to cycle or are just interested in safer active transportation on Salt Spring; this year’s Bike to Work Week special event is for you. It will be held on June 3 just across from the Saturday market near the Ganges fire hall. There will be some interesting booths on the Salish Sea Trail, Ganges pedestrianization and other information. There will be representatives from Bikemaps.org, local bike shops and there will be some electric bikes.

During Bike to Work Week there will be “celebration stations” with refreshments and treats for cyclists at the Islands Trust office (500 Lower Ganges Road) on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 a.m. and at the Driftwood office (328 Lower Ganges Road) on Thursday, June 1 at 8 a.m.

I think we should bear in mind that Island Pathways actually evolved from a safety path committee. On July 21, 1982, Pauline Rimmer of Vancouver was killed while cycling on Galiano. According to an article in the Nov. 17, 1982 Driftwood, “Coroner Hugh Ross of Ganges recommended that the department of highways and the provincial government’s tourism department consider constructing bicycle paths, particularly along the roads leading to ferry terminals.”

The government departments may have considered it and decided not to.

That was 35 years ago.

In 1992, Art Charbonneau responded to 400 letters from Salt Spring Island residents requesting a road design that includes safe bicycle and pedestrian pathways. He said their bicycling policy “will include road construction standards to accommodate cyclists.”

That was 25 years ago.

There have been many studies, petitions, surveys, task forces and all manner of citizen initiatives and government responses in the intervening years. On April 3, 2017 a cyclist was badly hurt coming down Fulford-Ganges Road into Ganges village. He is getting better but it will be a long recuperation.

That was last month.

Something needs to be done. It is important not only for the individuals involved but for our community. Let’s get a proper safe bikeway through this island.

The writer chairs Island Pathways’ Bicycle Working Group and is coordinating Salt Spring’s Bike to Work Week in 2017.