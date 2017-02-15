Viewpoint – Keep volunteerism at the forefront

By HANNAH BROWN

As we all know, the incorporation issue has raised its head here, again. It’s been a long and costly procedure to produce a report that has drawn more questions than answers, as was in evidence at the three community meetings held to discuss it.

I invite you to consider some of the issues that concern me the most.

In our rural community, like in other rural communities, individuals and groups take the initiative in specific projects. We built ArtSpring with fundraising and individual donations. We saved our island from spraying with the gypsy moth project and hundreds of volunteer hours. We saved our Creekside Rainforest! We took back 10 per cent of our land that Texada would have logged. We have Island Pathways, the salmon enhancement group, a vital conservancy, the apple festival, community theatre, an electric car culture . . . the list is so much longer.

These were not initiated and “run” by a municipal council. They were and are directed by volunteers and, because of this, the result for many of us is feelings of pride and ownership. In rural communities, not only do we keep our attachment to the land but there is, of necessity, a high level of engagement between people and groups. Sustainability, too, is a grassroots feeling and a movement in most rural communities, and is something that can easily become commodified, I would argue, under a non-rural governance.

Culture is partially determined by its leadership and its structuring. We are a community of people from all directions and varied walks of life. Some of us have been here for several generations, many for decades, some of us for less. We came and we stayed for a variety of reasons, but we stayed because the island works for us. We like the variety of characters in the culture. We love the beauty of the land. We enjoy the sense of uniqueness in a community that is aware of its needs and works toward solving those issues. We are not a broken system. We are a community with good spirit and excellent insights. We know our needs and we address them.

We have a transit system now in place. We have a beautiful library, wonderful pool, tennis and squash courts, ArtSpring, our Tuesday and Saturday markets and myriad groups involved in the arts, in environmental issues, in sports, theatre . . . the list is endless.

With our local Trust committee making land use decisions, we are a solid link in the Islands Trust archipelago. If we were to incorporate, it’s an open question whether or not we (and especially our elected officials) would still feel like part of the Gulf Islands. Many people do not know this, or try to say that it is not true, but the reality is that although we would still have the Trust (and it would have less of our taxes) under a municipal structure, the final arbiter for land use on Salt Spring would not be the Trust but the province. This is the option for our elected council if they are not happy with a decision that the Trust, under its mandate to preserve and protect, makes.

Communities, of which we have several, provide a sense of belonging and sharing. Municipalities provide facilities and services depending on the decisions that the council makes. So ultimately we have to now decide if we want a mayor and six councillors and their staff to run the city of Salt Spring from a municipal hall. The alternative, and it’s my preference, is to maintain our present governance with volunteerism pushing the direction of our rural community.

I hope that you will join me in voting no. Let’s tweak a system that has worked for us instead of throwing it away, and let’s keep Salt Spring the unique place that it has always been.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident.