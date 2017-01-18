Viewpoint – Powerful play from GISS students

By VAL KONIG

As soon as I read last week’s Driftwood article about the upcoming adaptation of Orwell’s 1984, I determined to attend.

For a person who avoids watching the news as a self-protective measure (I get the basics second-hand), this was going to be a stretch. But I wanted to know the GISS students’ point of view.

They were quoted as saying that this play “has never been more relevant than it is today. We found so many similarities in the use of technology and propaganda, with what we are exposed to in our everyday lives.” I felt immediately confirmed in my own unease with the vulnerable position we are in with the omnipresent internet. It’s a rare business or person who isn’t connected.

And never before in history has the technology been in place to control human beings on a world-wide level.

The “Mark of the Beast” predicted by St. John the Divine on the Island of Patmos in the Bible’s Revelations comes to mind. No one buying or selling without this “mark” on either the hand or forehead. It’s going to be seductive to be told that you can buy and sell without all those cumbersome passwords! A cashless society without the threat of the theft of your hard-earned dollars.

But at what price? Well, total control by Big Brother, of course (or the Antichrist, as St. John called him).

In the GISS play it was interesting to see followers of Big Brother in formation, holding up their cell phones. In worship? Haven’t we all been bent over our cellphones in an almost worship-like state? Oblivious to all else. Gosh, we nearly ran over a young lady too busy with her phone to notice that she was stepping right into oncoming traffic!

Did you know that the present Information Age was foreseen by a Hebrew prophet named Daniel who was a seer in the royal court of Babylon in around 165 BC? (Where did I get this date? You guessed it — the internet.) In one of his many visions he saw a time when both travel and information would be increased. People are travelling as never before and information is growing exponentially. Perhaps this is the time he “saw.”

Though the torture scene in the play was more than I could take (the students acted just too well!), I reminded myself that this is happening in many places in the world as I write. I’ve heard it said many times that more people have been killed in this last century than all the previous centuries combined. While I’m comforted that I live in Canada, I pray that we will always have it this good. But things can change . . . .

On a more positive note, St. John also saw a restored world with Jesus as benevolent dictator, if you will. Environmentalists will take heart in the fact that he will take drastic action with “those who destroy the earth.” Imagine a world with true “peace on earth,” wisely managed so we can grow enough food organically to feed everyone. I hope I live to see the day.