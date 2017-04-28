Viewpoint: Site C should be election issue

Is it too late to stop the environmental and financial damage to B.C. that will result from continued construction of the massive Site C dam on the Peace River?

Although the BC Liberals have vowed to get this destructive white elephant “past the point of no return,” a new report from UBC’s Program on Water Governance shows that “cancelling the Site C project as of June 30, 2017 would save between $500 million and $1.65 billion.”

The BC NDP has been demanding for years that the Site C project be referred to the BC Utilities Commission for an independent review of the business case. In 2014, a federal-provincial environmental review panel concluded that the project would cause major environmental damage and also harm First Nations. This panel also recommended a BCUC review. The BC Liberals responded by claiming that the economic benefits would outweigh the environmental costs and continued to refuse a BCUC review.

The UBC analysis uses BC Hydro’s latest projections of provincial electricity requirements to blow a huge hole in the BC Liberals’ economic benefit claims. The UBC report shows that Site C electricity would not be needed for years after the dam’s completion, if ever. Although the surplus Site C power could be sold to U.S. buyers, the revenues would almost certainly be far below the costs of production and transmission. “This would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in losses that would have to be covered by increased debt and further hydro rate increases for B.C. households and businesses.”

The UBC report also calls for an immediate BCUC review of Site C.

In January 2017, credit rating agency Moody’s noted that BC Hydro’s finances are now “among the weakest of Canadian provincial utilities” and that further debt increases threaten both Hydro and the province’s credit rating. Vancouver Sun columnist Vaughn Palmer noted the irony that “A government that promised to make B.C. debt free in the last election has, with another election approaching, run up so much debt that it has put its own much-treasured credit rating at risk.”

Before becoming leader of the BC Greens, Andrew Weaver attended the BC Liberals’ announcement of Site C and proclaimed it a “green project.” He now claims to oppose the project. Weaver also supported the BC Liberals’ financially and environmentally disastrous decision to force BC Hydro to purchase tens of billions of dollars of electricity from so-called “independent power producers.”

Although I have twice voted proudly for Elizabeth May as our federal MP, I will be voting equally proudly on May 9 to re-elect our MLA Gary Holman as part of a financially and environmentally responsible NDP government for B.C. Gary combines expertise as an economist with years of commitment to protecting the environment of this constituency and of B.C. He has also worked closely and respectfully with B.C.’s First Nations.

The writer is an economist who has specialized in the evaluation and cost-benefit analysis of government programs.