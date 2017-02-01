Viewpoint: Transit decisions ignore the poor

I am surprised that the current Transportation Commission still refuses to consider a family travel pass for the bus fares on Salt Spring Island (“Transit pass sales and pricing changes recommended,” Jan. 25 Driftwood).

This was identified as a main objective when community stakeholder consultations were held in 2013 and 2014. That was an exhaustive process and clear goals were identified. The two top priority goals were to have a senior buddy to help mentor people to take the bus in case they fall or have trouble getting to the bus stops.

Another main goal was to have a family travel pass instituted for parents. At the time each child aged four and up was charged the full adult fare. Just over one year ago I stopped taking the bus with my family as it was $6.75 to go from Fort Street to Ganges and another $6.75 to come back. I recall I was travelling with a four year old and an eight year old for quite some time on Salt Spring and I was paying a huge daily amount.

I had to wait three months to get heard on this issue and it was still not corrected. I was stressing the problem and presenting it to the commission from November 2015 through February 2016. Now it is January 2017 and it has been shelved once again. At that time I had attended every single transportation commission meeting for three years.

People on Salt Spring Island, including members of the Transitions Salt Spring group, have lots of goals to reduce car use, but we should look at the poverty that is here and try to help with that first. Many who are really struggling cannot afford to take the bus as it is currently set up. Parents are required to buy a monthly pass for each child, so it is not cheap no matter how a parent tries to approach it.

It is a bit shocking how much some people can suffer in this otherwise caring community. Rather than pursuing the middle-class dream of getting people into electric cars and lowering emissions, we should notice that worldwide and on Salt Spring that those who are already not using cars are not being treated well.

Another example of how out of touch the Transportation Commission is the fact is has taken almost four years to get a bus shelter on the other side of Country Grocer. I met a fellow at Braehaven who used to always take the bus, and now he never does. He told me he can only take the bus when the weather is dry as he cannot wait there in the rain.

Certain issues here on Salt Spring are human rights issues and poverty rights issues. It is very surprising how Salt Spring Islanders can ignore their fellow community members when it comes to transportation.

At the transportation commission meetings the issues brought up by the south-end seniors and the petition to get the path on Ganges Hill are continually shelved, as are any ideas I have presented to make transit more fun and interesting and accessible. Too bad, that is all I can say.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident with a keen interest in island transportation issues.