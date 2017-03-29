Viewpoint: Treatment plant payment questions

By RAYMOND HEUNG

As Driftwood readers know, the province has allowed a referendum for the incorporation of Salt Spring island to proceed on Sept. 9.

This brings up an interesting “political” question, in view of the substantial grants that the City of White Rock has managed to obtain from two senior levels of government for the upgrade of their water system. (See March 18 Vancouver Sun article on this subject.)

1. An improvement district is only eligible for infrastructure grants if it joins an existing local government, such as a regional district, or if the island is to be incorporated into a municipality.

2. The intriguing “political” question is: Why has the North Salt Spring Waterworks District proceeded with the change in parcel tax (something that has been around at least since 2002), when there is a possibility of incorporation, and failing which the NSSWD board of trustees have even recently considered joining the Capital Regional District. Under both scenarios, any capital expenditures for infrastructure improvement are available for grants, and also would be funded by the more equitable system of property taxation, rather than the antiquated parcel tax system.

Should the consideration of restructuring the parcel tax be deferred until the political “landscape” has been made clear?

3. Considering the NSSWD’s 15-year plan (2017 to 2032) for capital projects, how is the estimated capital cost of $28.5 million for those projects to be funded in the future? By parcel tax?

4. Did the water district indicate during the 2014 St. Mary Lake treatment plant referendum whether changes in the parcel tax would be used to fund the plant? The answer is “no.”

As a matter of fact, in its March 2015 newsletter, it was indicated that debt financing would be used for funding the whole project. Subsequent to the approval of the referendum, the district adopted a borrowing bylaw with debt financing from the Royal Bank.

The first indication of changes in the parcel tax in order to fund the new treatment plant occurred only around Aug. 24, 2016 (according to minutes from the meeting). Surely a case can be made that there was lack of “transparency” to the ratepayers during the process of the referendum.

5. At Brinkworthy Place, we have 137 households. With an average of 1.4 persons per household, there are close to 200 Brinkworthy voters in any referendum, such as a referendum for incorporation or an election of Islands Trust trustees, but unfortunately not for the election of trustees of the NSSWD because it is an improvement district and non-property owners can’t vote.

Is this taxation without representation?

The writer is president of Vanac Development Corp., and owns Brinkworthy Estates on Salt Spring Island.