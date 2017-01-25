Viewpoint: World needs fire to birth a phoenix

Most of us develop abstract notions of pure good and pure evil. We never encounter them in real life. Instead, experience reveals a spectrum of human behaviour from best to worst. We live in the full and turbulent middle, where rights and wrongs of both situation and personal compulsion swirl in great confusion.

It can be a weird kind of relief when the mists lift to illuminate a clear choice. President Trump, the worst embodiment of human behaviour I’ve found in 60 years of alertness to politics, has brought that kind of relief. I thank him for defining the undesirable so vividly.

Two years of electioneering brought only an incredibly vague idea of his vision for the singular person, for America, or for the world. This vision — if he has one — necessarily will be revealed in an avalanche of executive acts and legislative proposals. I don’t expect to like them.

I think they will unveil a drive toward a version of capitalism more radical, more heartless, more materialistic and more elevating of the competitive individual over the common good, than any of its founders imagined.

I think they will attempt to destroy every commons America still has, from the well meant but inadequate programs forcing the strong and lucky to help the less strong and luckless, to the one-third of the nation’s land — the public lands — still held for the public good.

I don’t expect him to have his way very often. I do expect him to hurt, sometimes seriously, the international aid programs the U.S. has helped fund for decades. I expect the U.S. to be embarrassed more than once by his words and manner — which, taking America down a peg or two, isn’t all bad.

Anger and fear run high right now. There is a violent streak in U.S. politics. I pray that no one makes a martyr of President Trump. We need to see him and his ideology in operation, confronting real issues in a real way.

Let’s say that four years of the Trump presidency will shine a light on the worst — and by contrast, the best — of what America is. What next?

Will we return to the old guard who lost, even knowing that they want to preside over a country with serious faults they helped create and perpetuate? Or will something new and more humane be born in American politics: something with heart, something more humble, something more conscious of our roots and home in Gaia?

To birth a phoenix, you need a fire.

The writer is an American with 26 years on Salt Spring in retirement, reading and writing and keeping up a small farm.