Editorial – Watching the roads

The early morning grind of the snowplow scraping along the street is a sure sign that Salt Spring drivers need to prepare for another day of winter driving misadventures- — or just stay home.

Despite Mainroad Contracting’s best efforts to keep roads clear and safe, keeping up with waves of snow, rain, sleet and consecutive blasts of cold arctic air has stretched response capacities to the outer limit.

Conditions can change within hours, micro climates create cold pockets where black ice can linger late into the morning, and wet weather can instantly flush away any effort to fight conditions with sand and salt.

Salt Springers can consider ourselves fortunate to have Elizabeth Zook and a dedicated team at the island’s Emergency Operations Centre to keep us all posted about the latest road and weather conditions.

In December alone, the group issued 19 advisories via Facebook and email to give islanders, emergency responders and media up-to-date information on the status of school buses, hydro outages, weather warnings and, of course, road conditions.

It’s not always possible to cover each and every road, but the information provided fulfills an obvious public need.

By posting the notices on the Salt Spring Emergency Program Facebook page, Zook and her staff give islanders the chance to contribute their own observations about Salt Spring’s outlying regions. The site can also accommodate pictures for those who feel the need to illustrate the point.

The site is an offshoot of the emergency program’s ongoing work to promote Salt Spring’s neighbourhood POD program, which facilitates response capabilities in the event of an emergency by dividing the island into manageable neighbourhoods overseen by volunteer POD leaders.

The program relies on accessing and sharing the latest accurate information about conditions in specific neighbourhoods. It’s a formula that’s proven itself during snow storms, power outages, forest fires and, based on the past several weeks, icy winter road conditions too.