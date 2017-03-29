Water supply and incorporation: compatible?

By HUGH GREENWOOD

I had planned to write this note to our islands trustees in search of answers but thought it might be of general interest to Driftwood readers. Perhaps a reader can offer an answer.

For general background, readers may be aware that considerable effort has gone into trying to understand the relationship between demand and supply of Salt Spring water. The most recent official community plan (2007) contains a section from the Potable Water Focus Group stressing the points that all our water falls from the sky, and that surface water supplies from our lakes will be severely stressed in the event of a major drought if full build-out of currently zoned properties is allowed.

About half of our population currently relies on water drawn from the lakes and about half from groundwater drawn from both private wells and water districts. A few rely entirely on catching rainwater and storing it.

For the surface water the main problem is one of storage to deal with times of drought. For the groundwater there are areas where the supply is already over-stressed or of poor quality. Drought can only make this worse.

Remedies can include conservation, storage, regulation (including building code changes), rainwater catchment and metering. The OCP recommended urgent attention to the collection of scientific data to enable fact-based planning and implementation for the future.

There has been a good beginning to the collection of data. Dr. Diana Allen of Simon Fraser University has been studying the groundwater problems of the Gulf Islands for several years and some of these studies have been based on Salt Spring. There is a long list of earlier studies by consultants and government scientists, and now the Local Trust Committee with the Salt Spring Island Watershed Protection Authority has formalized a continuing analysis of water supply problems and engaged a professional consulting group to provide an analysis of our supply/demand position and a full “water-budget” analysis.

The Salt Spring Water Council has provided guidance and coordination of scientific data and the Water Preservation Society is very active in promoting awareness of water problems and coordinating study efforts and conservation.

In summary, there is a well-documented awareness of present and possible future problems with our water supply and recognition that the island must address these in a proactive way. Islanders will recall the difficulties that arose around water with the proposed development of the Bullocks Lake property and the ongoing legal problems with trying to continue the development of Channel Ridge.

We have a good beginning to the collection and analysis of the data needed to give background to the decisions that will have to be made. These decisions include zoning, lot sizes, maximum allowed build-out, enforced water collection and storage, metering and monitoring of all groundwater sources and the criteria for establishing the adequacy of a well to provide sufficient water without negatively impacting neighbouring properties.

Modified building codes to ensure that new construction will include rainwater collection and storage as part of the permitting process may also be part of the solution.

The point of this article is a search for an answer to the following question: If Salt Spring incorporates, will the new mayor and council have the power and authority, in addition to the will, to draw up and enforce regulations and laws to safeguard our water supply?

If the answer is “no,” I would have to vote against incorporation.

If the answer is “yes,” then a voter can fall back on the facts and analysis presented by the incorporation study with the knowledge that it is at least possible that our future water needs can be managed.

The writer is a retired professor of geology and geological engineering, a retired professional engineer, a former member of the Salt Spring Water Council, a former member of the potable water group from the OCP study and the author of a recent geological map of Salt Spring Island.