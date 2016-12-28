Watershed protector remembered

On Dec. 11, 2016, Mike Larmour passed away. On behalf of the Salt Spring Water Preservation Society, which he helped to found in 1982, I want to acknowledge the huge contribution that Mike made towards protecting drinking water on Salt Spring Island.

In the 1970s he recognized that increasing development around our lakes posed a threat to the quantity and quality of our drinking water. For the rest of his life, he continued to devote himself to protecting the watersheds of our two most important drinking water lakes, St. Mary Lake and Maxwell Lake.

In the 1970s, Mike and Tom Gossett began working to save the Maxwell Lake watershed from development. Unlike the area around St. Mary Lake, which even then was developed, the Maxwell Lake watershed was almost entirely natural and undeveloped, so the opportunity was there.

Mike and other WPS board members worked on this goal continuously until success finally came in 2001. As part of the fight to stop logging by Texada Land Corporation, money was raised from several sources, including from community members and the government to purchase the Texada land.

As other parcels of the Texada land were being purchased to protect them from logging, including the land that created the Burgoyne Bay Provincial Park, Mike played a critical role in negotiating the acquisition of the Maxwell Lake watershed, which had not been logged. This land is now owned and managed by the North Salt Spring Waterworks District for community benefit. As part of the arrangements, a significant portion of that watershed was put under the protection of a conservation covenant held by the Salt Spring Island Conservancy.

In 1986, Mike also played an important role in negotiating the transfer of 272 acres of hillside forest land in the St. Mary Lake watershed to the WPS. This land is now protected as watershed and nature reserve. He also worked to reduce the density allowed by zoning in the St. Mary Lake watershed, but this effort was not successful.

After Mike retired from the water district, he continued this work, writing articles for publication in the Driftwood, letters to the Salt Spring Water Council and the Local Trust Committee with excellent analysis of the water supply situation. He warned that the limited quantity of drinking water in the summer needed to be recognized and addressed.

Even after he became ill and his mobility was greatly reduced, he continued to urge local government agencies to recognize the limits to our water supply. His dedication was there when others would have found the physical barriers posed by his illness too high. His wisdom has been verified as his projections of water scarcity have now come true.

Mike was a tireless activist for the good of our community. Early on, he had in-depth understanding that protecting our drinking water is dependent on protecting not only the lakes themselves but also their watersheds from which the water comes. He was a far-sighted visionary who took steps that were not always easy for him. He was courageous in undertaking action even when there was strident opposition.

To this day, because its watershed is protected and not developed, Maxwell Lake has better quality water than St. Mary Lake. When we drink that good water, let us all remember the important role that Mike played in bringing it to us. It is a worthy legacy for a wise and courageous man.

The writer is the current president of the Salt Spring Island Water Preservation Society.