Writer’s pro-incorporation arguments don’t add up

Let’s say that John Macpherson and I have reached a condition called furious agreement on the incorporation issue (“Let’s inform governance discussion,” Jan. 4 Driftwood).

We agree that local government would get bigger. John, however, foresees only good things coming from larger local government, which shifts responsibilities away from volunteers and into the hands of paid staff. He is also allergic to talking about costs.

His mantra of coordination and balance means that, somehow, good things will happen at the fire district and in water utilities. Perhaps an act of intense coordination will eliminate the need to raise the weir on St. Mary Lake, or miraculously lower the costs of the fire district. A town hall can no doubt be coordinated into existence at no cost. The Ganges boardwalk will get built through the miracle of coordination.

But the obstacle there has never been lack of local authority, it has always been the Cudmore gap and Ganges Marina issues, and the cost of incorporating them into the boardwalk.

John points out the shortcomings of the current improvement districts, but neglects to state that the province has, for years, encouraged these outdated entities to become regional services. As such, they would be eligible for infrastructure grants, which John would prefer us to believe are available only if we incorporate. North Salt Spring Waterworks trustees are now considering this option, and the possibility is also available to the fire district.

As for water districts’ inability to supply firefighting water, coordination and balance would apparently bring this about, and there would, curiously, be no infrastructure costs. Anyway, somebody should have told Cedar Lane Water District that they couldn’t install their new six-inch main to their new 30,000- gallon tank, with a hydrant at the end of it.

And then there is the road system. When I spoke recently with the one-time Bowen Island regional director Richard Littlemore, who remains pro incorporation for Bowen and was a mayoral candidate, he observed that he had cycled all over Salt Spring and that we would be “crazy” to take on our road system under a municipality.

Apparently I find that Bowen Island is “out of control.” News to me. I pointed out that their incorporation study predicted a need for five staff, (rising later to 12). I doubt very much that current staff are out of control. All 35 of them.

Bowen’s experience with incorporation is mixed, and it is fair to ask if they have gained the hoped-for improvements. Development is streamlined, as one-stop-shopping for development applications is now in place, and the local Trust office recedes from memory. But Bowen Islanders despair that the town hall promised 18 years ago is still nowhere in sight.

Once the rhetoric has settled, I expect that incorporation would mean moving from an under-serviced rural area to an impoverished municipality. We know that the Trust has never changed a local decision on Salt Spring, and John assures us that appeal to the provincial minister would not become an end-run under incorporation. Yet apparently we must incorporate to ensure local control. It doesn’t add up.

And is the Trust really protected under incorporation? The 1974 Trust legislation was a splendid confluence of all parties in the legislature. It was a Social Credit idea, enacted into legislation by the NDP, with unanimous support, including from the Liberals of the day.

For those who want to refresh themselves on the Trust idea, there is a 13-minute video narrated by Arthur Black and scored by Valdy on YouTube. Search for “Islands in Trust.”

The writer is a 30-year resident of Salt Spring, a one-time Canadian diplomat and a former island trustee.