VI teams top tourney

At the 12th annual Nairn Howe Memorial Basketball Tournament hosted by Gulf Islands Secondary School, the GISS senior boys team couldn’t recover from two tough losses on the opening day Thursday.

After dropping their first match 45-42 to Ladysmith and following up with a 68-37 loss to tournament champs Carihi from Campbell River, the Scorpions defeated the St. Michael’s University School B team 53 to 41.

Carihi’s senior boys clinched the tournament’s top spot with a 91-61 win over Highlands from Comox on Saturday afternoon.

In senior girls play, a G.P. Vanier team from Courtenay defeated Carihi in Saturday’s final.

The senior girls Scorpions finished the tournament with a 0-3 record. Their tournament included a close 44-40 loss to Carihi, a 44-21 defeat at the hands of North Surrey and a closely contested 27-25 decision against Maple Ridge Christian.