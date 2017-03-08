Wrestlers triumph at B.C.s

Three Salt Spring Island Wrestling Team members achieved success at the B.C. High School Wrestling Championships held March 3-4 in Salmon Arm.

William Rithaler, Danny Villa-Gomez and Cathy Linna Villa-Gomez were among more than 500 athletes aged 13 to 19 participating in over 1,000 bouts on six mats at the Shaw Centre facility.

Rithaler, 13, who team coach Leon Esquivel describes as “a constant and tenacious wrestler,” competed at provincials for the first time and placed 11th in his weight class of 45 kilograms. A Grade 8 student at Queen of Angels Catholic School in Duncan, Rithaler was one of the event’s youngest participants and faced matches with opponents in Grades 9 and 11.

Second-timer Danny Villa-Gomez, in a particularly difficult 60-kg weight class with 26 entrants, managed to clinch 17th place over Grade 11 and 12 students. Danny is a Grade 10 student at Gulf Islands Secondary School.

Cathy Linna Villa-Gomez, a Grade 11 GISS student, experienced her third trip to provincials. She seized sixth place in her 57-kg weight class and clinched a spot to qualify for the Canadian Cadet/Junior Championships, scheduled to take place in Windsor, Ont. in April.