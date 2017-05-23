Challenge Cup tourney thrills again

Fantastic weather, food, beer and soccer combined for a memorable Challenge Cup soccer tournament on the May long weekend.

Nineteen teams participated, including 13 from Vancouver Island, one from the Lower Mainland and five consisting mainly of Salt Spring players.

Two of the division winners tasted victory at the Challenge Cup for the first time. The Flashbacks, from Salt Spring, won the women’s rec division over Chaos — another women’s team from Salt Spring — by a 3-0 score in a hard-fought game.

Arse’n All won the women’s comp division and first-time entrants Quw’utsun won the men’s open division over the Sons of Pitches from Salt Spring by a score of 2-1, after barely squeaking by a mix-and-match team made up of Salt Spring FC and Gnome Hunters players in a shootout in the semi-finals.

“The Gnome Hunters had a pretty good showing despite throwing a team together at the last possible minute to make up numbers, and I am pleasantly surprised with how well we did,” said tourney spokesperson Jordon Morrison.

“The Sons of Pitches lost in the finals for the second year in a row,” he added. “I’m hoping that the third time will be a charm and they can finally bring home the trophy next year.”

The Flashbacks were thrilled with their victory in the women’s rec division.

“Despite never playing together before the first game against Castaways, we quickly gelled as a supportive and positive team and fought hard for our well-deserved wins,” said team player/manager Kloe Holmes. “We ended the tourney playing a fun but intense game against friends and family members from the Salt Spring Island Chaos team, taking home the cup for the first time. The highlight for me would be scoring a last-minute goal to win against the Lost and Found Agains and seeing all of our effort pay off in winning the tourney.”

Morrison was grateful to “all of the usual suspects” for their efforts in making the tourney a success.

“There is so much more that happens beyond the scenes — cleaning, set up, take down,” he said.

“A special thank you to Fraser Hope, Karen Brown and Grandma Tweddle for all the time they put in working selling tickets. There are a few constants year after year and those three putting in long shifts at the beer gardens are at the top of that list every year.

“The food was amazing as usual and I want to thank Andrew Walde, Carol Walde, Merv Walde and Mary-Ann McColl — and I’m sure I forgot someone in that mix — for making that happen.”

Morrison gave further kudos to Tony Mason and the high school volleyball team for providing cold drinks, snacks and much-appreciated popsicles on the hot weekend. Mason also put in several hours at the scorers’ table.

“He is another one of those people you know is going to be there when needed every year.”

Morrison also appreciated Dean Crouse, Ray Colleran and their Thirsty Islander beer trailer for taking care of beer garden patrons.