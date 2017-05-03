Islanders converge on TC 10K

On Sunday, April 30, upwards of 27 Salt Spring runners, representing three teams and eight unaffiliated runners, completed the 2017 Times Colonist 10K in decidedly blustery conditions. Five runners achieved personal best times for the distance.

Leading the pack was Salt Spring Sneakers coach and mentor Susan Gordon, who finished in 180th position of the over 6,500 who finished the race. She achieved a personal best time of 42 minutes, two seconds, breaking her previous best time by 38 seconds and finishing first in the women’s 55-59 age group and 25th among the over 4,000 women who finished.

The second Salt Springer to finish was Alex De Carle, an unaffiliated runner, who finished 358th overall and 30th of 169 in his men’s 20-24 age group in a time of 44:32.

The third Salt Springer to finish was Lise Fraser. Her personal best time of 46:08 earned her 482nd place and first of 116 in her women’s 60-64 age group.

The next four Salt Springers to finish were all members of the “Thirst Place” team. Dean Crouse’s 49:36 was a personal best time by four minutes and earned him 76th place out of 277 in his men’s 45-49 age group. Dale Lundy’s time of 51:11 was a personal best by three minutes and earned a 56th place out of 220 in his men’s 50-54 age group. Jason Donaldson’s 52:19 earned him 103rd of 275 in his men’s 40-44 age group. Ray Colleran’s time of 52:38 was good for 104th of 277 in the men’s 45-49 age group. The fifth runner on their team, Clare Nuyen, finished in 55:09, for 59th place among 402 in the women’s 40-44 age category.

Unaffiliated runner Ted Grand finished in a time of 54:19, a personal best by 18 minutes for this distance, earning him 125th place out of 277 men in the men’s 45-49 age group.

Salt Spring Sneaker Pat Peron was the next Salt Springer to finish. Pushing his granddaughter in a stroller, he finished in 54:51, slower than his usual time for this distance, earning him 34th of 151 in his men’s 60-64 age group. His son Adam, in the same time, earned 174th out of 356 in his men’s 30-34 age group. Pat’s partner, officially Doreen, completed the Peron team competition in 1:05:43, earning an 84th place out of 342 in the women’s 55-59 age group.

Other Salt Spring times and finishes were:

Drew Stotesbury, 55:19, 70th out of 174 in men’s 55-59; Conrad Bowden, 1:00:57, 68th of 121 in men’s 60-64; Karen Clark, 1:05:43, 70th of 174 in women’s 60-64; Mike De Carle, 59:49, 170th out of 277 in men’s 45-49; Susan Stoffelsma, 1:13:58, 70th of 201 in women’s 60-64; Sandra Didrikson Locke, 1:20:48, 11th out of 68 in women’s 70-74; Shawnee Labonte, 1:41:01, 475th of 530 in women’s 25-29; Mary Lou Bevier, 1:55:35, 184th of 201 in women’s 60-64; Jim Mortensen, 1:55:36, 144th of 151 in men’s 60-64.

The Holistic Fitness on Salt Spring team marshalled five runners for the competition. Their results were: Scout Upex, 1:40:31, 228th of 342 in women’s 55-59; Linda Lee, 1:40:31, 265th of 322 in women’s 50-54; Tanja Akerman, 1:40:32, 350th of 402 in women’s 40-44; Michele Severn, 1:50:23, 330th of 356 in women’s 45-49; Carol Bremner, 1:50:26, 292nd of 342 in women’s 55-59.