Kids love Tennis Day

Salt Spring youth came out in force for Tennis Day in Canada at Portlock Park on May 13.

The program put on by the Salt Spring Tennis Association was one of 150 held across Canada to encourage youth in the sport of tennis. It was presented in partnership with Participaction 150.

Coaches Marianne Banman, Peter Schelling and Marjorie Blackwood led the kids in a morning of games and fun, followed by a junior tournament for green dot and regulation ball players. Adult islanders also had a chance to “play the pros” in one segment of the full day.

The green dot ball winner was Maya Kray, while Evan Baukol was the regulation ball winner.