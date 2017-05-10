McIntyre off to nationals

Salt Spring gymnast Darby McIntyre is once again representing B.C. in national championships after a stellar season of competition.

McIntyre, 17, tied for first place all-around at one of the qualifying events, the Twisters Invitational held in Abbotsford. In addition to winning all-around gold, she also won a gold medal on the beam, silver on floor and bronze on vault, and received the Kate Richardson Award of Excellence for her performance, dedication and passion for gymnastics.

Then on April 9 she competed at the B.C. provincial championships in Port Coquitlam, which was also a qualifying event for the Canadian Gymnastics Championships. According to McIntyre’s mother Kim, The competition was tight and she placed fourth all-around after a fall from the beam which deducted 0.5 points from her score.

“The gold medal was within her reach with only 0.425 points separating her and the top-place gymnast.”

McIntyre also qualified for the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships in Brandon, Man., where she earned two bronze medals in floor and vault, and Team B.C. secured a silver medal. It was the fifth time McIntyre competed for Team B.C. at the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships and her second year as a Level-10 gymnast, the highest level in the junior Olympic program. The Brandon event was held April 27-29.

Because she secured the top placing at the Twisters event, her coach Anna Mataganova earned the honour of coaching Team B.C. at the Western Canadian Championships. McIntyre trains with the Duncan Dynamics club.

Besides attending the Canadian Gymnastics Championships in Montreal from May 23-28, McIntyre was invited to train at a special summer camp in Woodward, Penn. in August.

She attended national championships for the first time last year in Edmonton, winning fourth on floor plus a bronze medal as a member of Team B.C.