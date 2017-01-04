Browse: Home / Sports / Players flock to new court

Players flock to new court

By on January 4, 2017

Markuz Wenzel, left, and Herb Otto play the first match in the new Salt Spring Squash Club facility on the golf course property.
About 50 eager squash players welcomed the new year by marking the completion of a decades-long effort to build the island’s first indoor court.

Supporters gathered Sunday afternoon to witness the new building’s ceremonial opening and inaugural match. Markus Wenzel, president of the Salt Spring Squash Club, said an official grand opening event will be held sometime in February or March once his group settles into the new site and irons out the kinks.

The facility will be open to the public and operated without staff as a “key club” through online booking and door codes. The building includes a single squash court, washrooms, shower and viewing area.

Those unable to attend Sunday’s event can visit www.saltspringsquash.ca to learn about the squash club, how to book court time and access introductory lessons.

