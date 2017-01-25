Sneakers runners impress

With 2016 having come to a close, the Salt Spring Island Sneakers can confirm both national and provincial top-five age group rankings for race performances over the year.

Among these are 14 first-place national rankings, four second-place national rankings, and five third-place rankings.

Leading the group is Lynn Thompson with first-place national rankings in the 75-79 age group in the indoor 60-metre hurdles, long jump and triple jump; outdoor 80 and 300-m hurdles, long jump and triple jump; a second-place ranking in the 8-km road run, and third-place rankings in the indoor 60-m and outdoor 100 and 200-m. In the process, Thompson set a B.C. indoor record in the triple jump, and a BC 55+ Games record in the 50-m.

Susan Gordon achieved age-group first-place national rankings on the track in the 800-m, 1,500-m and 5,000-m and on the road in the 5-km, 8-km and 10-km distances. During this year, Gordon set a B.C. record in the 1,500-m and three BC 55+ Games records in the 800-m, 1,500-m and the 5,000-m, all track disciplines.

Eric Ellis achieved a first-place age-group national ranking in the half marathon.

Marion Young achieved a third-place age-group national ranking in the 10-km, fourth place in the 5-km, 8-km and half marathon road distances, and fourth place in the 5,000-m on the track.

Lise Fraser earned three second-place age-group national rankings in the 5-km, 10-km and marathon, and third place in the 8-km road discipline.

In British Columbia, the Sneakers achieved 19 first-place rankings, seven second-place rankings and seven third-place rankings.