Sneakers sixth in new year

The Salt Spring Sneakers are off to a strong start in the annual Vancouver Island Race Series, finishing sixth among more than 40 teams.

The squad missed out on a top-five performance by a mere four points and outranked much larger teams in points earned per runner, said Sneakers spokesperson Eric Ellis.

“Nine of 11 Sneakers finished in the top 10 in their age groups,” he said.

Sunday’s Pioneer Harriers eight-kilometre race at the Saanich Fairgrounds attracted the usual race series participants as well as nationally ranked Olympic-qualified competitors who were participating in the concurrent Provincial Super Run Series. Nearly 500 runners took the chilly winter run challenge.

Leading the way for Salt Spring were Susan Gordon and Lise Fraser, who placed first in their respective age categories. Marcia Jansen, who placed fourth in her age group, finished 90 seconds ahead of her time at last year’s event. Jill Thompson finished sixth in her age class and achieved a personal best. Eric van Soeren was third among 14 in his age group, and Janice Dickie placed fourth among 23 racers in her group. Eric Ellis ranked fifth of 13 in his age category. Marion Young was fifth of 21 in her age group. Greg Taylor finished 14th out of 22 in his new age group, and Julie van Soeren finished 10th out of 18 in her age group.