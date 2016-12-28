Trail and nature club sets AGM

The Salt Spring Trail and Nature Club annual general meeting will be held at Lions Hall on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with lunch (provided) at noon. A presentation by Peter McAllister on the Salt Spring purple martin initiative will follow the business meeting.

Reports on the club’s 2016 activities and finances and the 2017 budget will be presented for approval and a new board of directors elected. Updated bylaws to bring the club’s bylaws into compliance with the new BC Societies Act will be presented for approval. Copies of annual reports, 2017 budget and updated bylaws will be sent to all members two weeks prior to the meeting.

All club members are encouraged to serve on the board. We invite everyone to consider this opportunity to learn more about and to support the many and varied activities of the club. Contact Sheryl at staylormunro@gmail.com for more information.